Double Doubles: Two HP Pairs Headed to State

Highland Park will double up their state title chances at this year’s Class 5A state tennis tournament.

The Scots won Region II titles in both girls doubles and mixed doubles this week, meaning four players — Logan Lett, Katherine Petty, Phillip Quinn, and Madison McBride — advanced to state on May 18-19 in College Station.

Lett and Petty won a regional title in girls doubles with a straight-set victory over a duo from McKinney North, while Quinn and McBride earned a three-set win over a Hillcrest tandem in their title match. All four HP qualifiers have already made multiple appearances at state.