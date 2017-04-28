DUC Earns Four Golds at State Regatta

Dallas United Crew, which features several athletes from the Park Cities, captured four gold medals at the Texas Rowing Championships on April 21-22 on Lady Bird Lake in Austin.

DUC glided to victory in the men’s varsity 4-plus, men’s varsity 8-plus, women’s 8-plus lightweight, and women’s 4-plus lightweight boats. The team also took home two silver medals and three bronze medals.

Gold medalists from Highland Park High School included David Slear, Drake Deuel, Ethan Cox, Eric Martin, Scott Lynn, Walt Cory, Sara Corey, Charlotte Lutz, Mimi Wellborn, Maggie Boyer, Marisa Tiscareno, Kenna Holder, Katie Hammonds, and Christina Healy.

The club will conclude its season by trying to defend its title at the Central Region Youth Championships on May 6-7 in Oklahoma City.