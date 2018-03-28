DUC Glides to Victories at Season Opener

The high school team from Dallas United Crew, which includes several athletes from the Park Cities, won seven gold medals at its recent season-opening regatta in Oklahoma City.

Highland Park High School students contributed to victories in the women’s varsity 8-plus division (Grace Condon, Rachel Craycroft, and Georgia Wellborn) and the men’s junior varsity 8-plus division (Anthony Justine and Jake Annett).

DUC had 13 boats finish in the top three, including a runner-up showing from the men’s varsity 8-plus boat that included HP rowers Anthony Wang, Ben Genender, and Eric Martin, along with coxswain Ava Craycroft.