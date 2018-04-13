Echols, Lady Scots Topple Midlothian

Presley Echols scored a pair of goals as Highland Park moved one step closer to successfully defending its Class 5A state championship.

The Lady Scots defeated Midlothian 2-1 on Friday in a Region II semifinal at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton to remain undefeated this season.

HP advances to the regional final at 10 a.m. Saturday against Frisco Wakeland, with the winner heading to the state tournament next weekend in Georgetown. Wakeland topped Joshua 3-1 in overtime in the second semifinal on Friday.

After trailing for much of their regional quarterfinal victory over Frisco Centennial, the Lady Scots (25-0-1) led most of the way against the Lady Panthers (16-4-8). Following a pregame weather delay, Echols and Rachel Wasserman tallied goals to put HP ahead 2-0 at halftime.

Midlothian cut the margin to one goal in the second half, but Echols later gave the Lady Scots some insurance with her fourth postseason goal. That’s tied with Wasserman for second on the team behind Sarah O’Neal, who has scored five times in the playoffs.