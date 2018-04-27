Elahmadi Seeking All-Around Crown

Highland Park’s Adam Elahmadi won the all-around title at the regional gymnastics meet last week, and will be one of the top qualifiers at the boys state meet beginning Friday at Rockwall-Heath.

The Scots finished fourth in the team standings at regionals, narrowly missing a team berth in the state meet. However, seven HP male gymnasts advanced individually.

Besides Elahmadi, state qualifiers for the Scots include Alexander Miller (all-around), Jack Smith (floor exercise and parallel bars), Ryan Perry (rings), Stefan Bardwell (rings), Michael Tran (vault), and Nicolas Gregory (horizontal bar).