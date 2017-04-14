ESD Hands Scots Second Home Loss

Highland Park wrapped up a four-game homestand on Thursday with a 10-8 loss to rival ESD.

It was the second home defeat in a two-week span for the Scots (9-3), who also fell to The Woodlands 9-7 on April 1. The ESD loss came on the heels of an impressive 9-8 win over West Coast powerhouse Bellevue (Wash.) on Monday.

HP will look to regain its winning ways next week with a pair of road games, April 18 at Flower Mound and April 21 at Jesuit, which knocked off the Scots in last year’s state championship game.