Former Parish Episcopal football coach joins SMU staff

After winning 100 games as head coach of Parish Episcopal's football team, Scott Nady is moving to the Hilltop.

Nady announced on his Twitter account that he was hired as the special teams analyst for SMU, joining a young coaching staff that has the Pony's pointing in the right direction.

"Very pleased to share that I have accepted the position of Special Teams Analyst on the SMU football staff!," Nady wrote on Twitter. "I’m humbled and incredibly grateful! I hope to see all of you in the stands this fall! PONY UP!!!"

Nady started the Parish Episcopal football program in 2003 and held the head coaching position until 2016. Episcopal won the TAAPS state championship in 2010 and 2014.