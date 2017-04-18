Forney Halts Winning Streak for HP

Highland Park found out firsthand last week why Forney’s pitching staff has received so much hype.

The Jackrabbits shut out the Scots in consecutive games and allowed only two base hits, including a no-hitter by Jonathan Childress on Thursday. Forney won 4-0 on April 11 and 5-0 in the rematch.

The Scots (15-11, 7-3) had their six-game winning streak snapped and dropped into a second-place tie with Wylie East in the District 15-5A standings. The first-place Jackrabbits (20-4, 10-0) will face the Raiders next.

However, HP remains in great shape for a playoff spot with four games left in the regular season. The Scots will meet Royse City this week, playing at home on Tuesday before hitting the road on April 21.