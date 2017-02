Hyer Elementary’s “Headless Chickens” 4th Grade Boys Basketball Team won the Moody Family YMCA’s upper division basketball tournament. They defeated Armstrong Elementary in a hard-fought championship game. Back row: Coach Blake Anderson, Marshall Smith, Nick Sherwood, Walker Thrash, Sawyer Anderson, and Coach Evan Wall; Front row: Finn Calloway, Parker Addison, Angus Wall and Dylan Mallat.