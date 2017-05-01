Here Are Your New Scots Football Captains

As he does each spring, Highland Park head coach Randy Allen has named his quartet of captains for the upcoming season. The four captains for 2017 — all key contributors on last year’s Class 5A Division I state championship team — include James Herring, John Stephen Jones, Paxton Alexander, and Thomas Shelmire. The Scots will wrap up spring drills with the annual Blue-Gold scrimmage on May 11. They will start the regular season on Sept. 1 with a nondistrict game at Rockwall.