Highland Belles Select Honor Squad

Highland Belles Director Shannon Phillips has announced the 2017-18 honor squads. These Belles are recognized for their excellence in dance and high kick.

All Americans:

Caroline Thomas

Catherine Magee

Jillian Ellis

Claire Lake

Anna Cimorelli

Kaki Kennedy

Campbell Willis

Alexandra Whitlock

Berkley Mason

Sophie Folts

Talle Olsen

Emily Mahmalji

Jenna Peck

Brooke Marvel

Grace Dodd

Casey Bowden

Liv Brink

Kick Company: