Highland Park Hardwood Heritage

Ashley Turner was practically born to play basketball at Highland Park.

After all, one of her grandfathers was David Turner, the man credited with starting the school’s girls basketball program. Her other grandfather, Bo Snowden, was a longtime boys coach and athletic director at HPHS.

That legacy has been passed down to Ashley, a senior who expects to become one of the top post players for the Lady Scots this season. Since she was 6 years old, she’s played basketball, from church leagues to the YMCA to middle school.

“It’s always been a big part of my life,” said Ashley, whose three younger siblings also are aspiring hoopsters. “It’s definitely in my blood.”

Ashley worked to diversify her skills during the offseason, including her shooting range. By hitting a higher percentage of her perimeter shots, she hopes to draw bigger defenders away from the basket.

“Even though she’s on the smaller size, as far as post play, she’s got a good mid-range jumper and her ball-handling is improving,” said HP head coach Nicole Fleming. “I’m looking forward to her adding to her game and watching her develop.”

Fleming recalls last season’s Garland ISD tournament in early December, when Ashley was called upon to fill the starting spot of an injured teammate. She played well, and the Lady Scots went on a winning streak in the consolation bracket.

“Even though the pressure is on, she rises to the challenge. That’s the motivation for her,” Fleming said. “She leads by example, with her actions but also with her voice. She brings a positive atmosphere to every practice.”

This season, Ashley is one of several players with limited varsity experience who will be counted upon to play bigger roles as the Lady Scots hope to return to postseason play.

“It’s a very different dynamic than we had last year,” she said. “It’s caused me to step up, on and off the court. We’re learning how to work with each other. We’ve already come a long way.”

While she’s proud of her extended family’s unique basketball pedigree, Ashley wants to create her own legacy, as well.

“I definitely feel honored to represent the Snowdens and the Turners, but I also want to do it for myself,” she said. “I would like to make a name for myself, someone who has good character and can be respected.”