Hosch Comes Up Aces On and Off the Course

Turner Hosch credits his parents for encouraging him to always see the big picture.

Ever since he first picked up a club at age 2, the Highland Park junior has practically been a golf prodigy.

So while he’s always posted unusually low scores for his age — allowing him to verbally commit to national power Oklahoma even before he was in high school — he knows that the value of the game isn’t always reflected in the number on a scorecard.

In May, Hosch will lead the Scots in their effort to defend the Class 5A state title.

With three of the top four players returning, HP likely will be among the favorites at the state tournament on May 14-15 in Georgetown.

Yet just as much as the trophies, Hosch cherishes the experiences golf has provided, especially since he’s started traveling regularly to some of the top junior events in the country.

“Some of the friendship I’ve been able to make with skids from all over has been really cool,” Hosch said.

“I try to look at the big picture instead of always putting pressure on myself to win.”

“I went down there with low expectations, just trying to make the cut. I saw that I could compete with the best of the best.” -Turner Hosch

Last fall, while preparing to compete in the AJGA Junior Championship at the iconic TPC Sawgrass course in Florida, Hosch was playing a practice round in Dallas with Cole Hammer, another one of the state’s top junior golfers.

Hammer lives in the Houston area, but was forced to evacuate due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey. So the duo, inspired by the charitable acts of players on the PGA Tour, hatched an idea — persuading the American Junior Golf Association, which organized the tournament, to donate $10 to hurricane relief for every birdie or eagle at the event.

With other sponsors pitching in, too, the effort raised more than $28,000.

“Both of us sent out a tweet about it, just to see what could happen,” Hosch said. “The AJGA came back and agreed to do it.”

Hosch started playing competitive golf when he was 5.

Four years later, he made his first appearance at the Kids Golf World Championship in North Carolina.

In recent years, he’s qualified for the Junior PGA Championship in St. Louis, the Wyndham Cup in California, and even the Junior Presidents Cup in New Jersey — held in the days leading up to the real Presidents Cup.

But perhaps his best victory came at an AJGA event in April 2016 at Horseshoe Bay near Austin, just days after Hosch suffered through a poor performance at the District 15-5A tournament for HP.

“I went down there with low expectations, just trying to make the cut. I was able to free my mind up a little bit,” said Hosch, who rallied to win with a final round of 67. “I saw that I could compete with the best of the best.”