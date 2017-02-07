HP Aims to Finish Perfect District Run

There’s just one obstacle remaining in the Highland Park girls basketball team’s quest for an unbeaten run through District 15-5A.

Having already clinched a share of the district title, the Lady Scots will try to win it outright when they conclude the regular season on Tuesday at home against second-place Wylie East.

In the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 13, HP held on for a 33-29 road win that gave the Lady Raiders their only defeat in league play. Wylie East has won all six of its games since then, while the Lady Scots have won 11 straight overall.

The Lady Scots (22-7, 13-0) have been particularly hot during the past five games, which they’ve won by an average margin of 28.8 points per game. They have allowed only 29.4 points during that span.

On Friday, HP opened up a 38-8 advantage at halftime of a 62-28 victory at Royse City. Mary Margaret Roberts scored a game-high 17 points, while Eve Loewe added 14 points and Morgan Smith contributed 10.

On the boys side, HP remained undefeated in 15-5A play after an easy 72-44 home win over Royse City on Friday. The Scots (20-9, 11-0) will travel to Wylie East on Tuesday, and can clinch a share of the district title with a victory.