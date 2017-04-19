HP Athletes Honored for College Choices

After years of following in her footsteps, Elizabeth Tedford didn’t want to go to the same college as her older sister, Madison.

Yet on Wednesday, there she was, signing a letter of intent to play tennis at TCU, where Madison is currently a freshman on the team. So what changed?

“I really like the campus,” Elizabeth Tedford said. “It’s a great school, and I really like the tennis facility.”

Elizabeth is one of only two players in program history for HP to post an undefeated record every year during the fall team season. At the varsity level, she has helped the Scots win state titles in classes 4A, 6A, and most recently, 5A.

Some of those accomplishments she shared with Madison, and the two will continue as teammates with the Horned Frogs in the fall.

“I’ll know someone on the team,” Elizabeth said. “We have a really close bond.”

She was one of six HP student-athletes recognized on Wednesday for college commitments during the spring signing period. Others included swimming Robby King (Utah), sprinter Hannah Booe (Tulsa), rower David Slear (Princeton), and soccer player Duncan James (Trinity). Beth Copeland will join the coed cheer squad at Texas.

Booe, who specializes in running the 100, 200, and sprint relays for the Lady Scots, will compete in the same events for the Golden Hurricane. She committed to Tulsa after visiting the campus in February.

“I wanted a smaller school, and wanted to have that team experience in college like I had in high school,” Booe said. “The girls and coaches that I talked to were extremely nice. I love how they ran their practices.”

King first came to Utah’s attention last summer while swimming for his club team, the Dallas Mustangs. He visited the campus in Salt Lake City last fall at the urging of his sister’s best friend, who competes for the Utes.

“I had a good long-course season,” said King, who likely will focus on distance freestyle events at Utah.

It wasn’t until after he helped HP win a boys 5A state title in February that King made the decision to sign with a school in the Pacific-12 Conference, known as the toughest in the country in swimming.

James will play next fall for Trinity, an NCAA Division III school in San Antonio, after a stellar season in which he scored 25 goals, ranking him among the top strikers in the Dallas area. James also led the Scots to the playoffs this spring after missing almost his entire junior year with an injury.