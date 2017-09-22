HP Athletics Provides Positive Coaching

HPISD Athletics has partnered with the Positive Coaching Alliance to present a program for ninth-grade athletes. Parents of middle and high school athletes also attended a workshop on Monday for a separate program.

The workshop for ninth-grade athletes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 in the HPHS gym. The program will give newest high school athletes a game plan to help them become triple-impact competitors.

A parent workshop was held on Monday to give middle and high school parents insight into helping develop a triple-impact competitor who makes him or herself, teammates, and the game better. The workshop also helped parents navigate the complicated school sports landscape, give examples of teachable moments, reinforce positive character traits, and deal effectively with common dilemmas faced by sports parents.

For questions, call the Athletic Office at 214-780-3031.