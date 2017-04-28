HP Boys, Girls Head to State in Golf

Highland Park will be well represented on both the boys and girls tees at the Class 5A state golf tournament next month.

The Scots easily won the Region II team title on Thursday at Rockwall Athletic Club with a two-round total of 311-301—612, which was 25 strokes better than runner-up Granbury.

HP showed depth with four players tightly bunched in the top 10, including sixth-place Turner Hosch (75-78—153), seventh-place Cash Carter (79-75—154) and Barrett Graham (77-77—154), and ninth-place Scott Roden (80-75—155).

HP held the top two spots in the team standings after the first round, but saw its “B” team ultimately finish fourth.

On the girls side, HP advanced to state by surging into third place on the final day of the regional tournament, one stroke behind runner-up Frisco Wakeland. The Lady Scots were 13 shots behind Granbury for the third spot entering the final round. Frisco Liberty cruised to the regional title.

Molly Scheffler paced the Lady Scots with a two-day total of 89-85—174. She was followed by Kylie Benak (87-90—177), Lily Nichol (95-86—181), Julia Cary (96-101—197), and Nikita Nair (97-106—203).

The state tournament will be held at Wolfdancer Golf Club in Bastrop, with the girls teeing off on May 15-16 and the boys on May 22-23.