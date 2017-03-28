HP Boys, Girls Look to Extend Playoff Run

The high school soccer playoffs will continue with area-round matchups on Friday, with the Highland Park boys and girls among those looking to stay alive.

The Lady Scots (21-0) kept the unbeaten record intact with an easy 5-0 victory over Longview Pine Tree in the Class 5A Region II bi-district round last week.

HP, which has outscored its opponents by a combined 104-6 this season, will take on Carrollton Creekview at 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Highlands. The Mustangs, who finished second in District 13-5A during the regular season, slipped past Frisco Lone Star 1-0 in their playoff opener.

On the boys side, the Scots (12-8-1) rallied last week to beat Pine Tree in a shootout in their first postseason game since 2013. They advance to face Frisco Wakeland at 7 p.m. Friday at Richardson High School.

The Wolverines (16-5), who shared the 13-5A regular-season crown, dominated Carrollton Newman Smith 5-0 in their bi-district game.