HP Boys Hold Off North Forney

Highland Park survived perhaps its toughest test so far in District 15-5A by holding off North Forney 53-48 on Friday to wrap up the first half of league play.

The Scots (16-9, 7-0) remain in sole possession of first place in the standings, heading into a game at second-place West Mesquite on Tuesday. HP won the first meeting 61-58 at home on Dec. 20 in the district opener.

Will Enzor again led the Scots in scoring on Friday with 14 points, while Alex Staffaroni added 12 points. Parrish Price tallied a game-high 16 points for the Falcons.

On the girls side, HP kept its unbeaten record intact in 15-5A play by cruising past North Forney 54-36 on Friday.

Morgan Smith’s game-high 20 points paced the Lady Scots (18-7, 9-0) in their seventh consecutive victory overall. Mary Margaret Roberts contributed 10 points as HP opened up a 32-11 halftime advantage and never looked back.

The Lady Scots will host West Mesquite on Tuesday before traveling to Mesquite Poteet on Friday.