HP Claims Record 10th Lone Star Cup

Capping a school year filled with championships, Highland Park added another on Monday, when it was announced as the Class 5A winner of the Lone Star Cup trophy.

The annual UIL award recognizes the top schools in each of its six enrollment classifications based on a points system for championships in athletics, as well as other UIL academic and music competitions.

The Scots won state titles in five sports during the 2016-17 year, which was the most of any athletic program in Texas. They included football, team tennis, girls soccer, boys swimming, and boys golf.

That combined to give HP its 10th Lone Star Cup overall — the most of any school statewide (since the rankings began in 1998) — but its first since 2008. Frisco Wakeland and Grapevine tied for second place in 5A.