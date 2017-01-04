HP Classic Tourney Kicks Off Soccer Season

With the calendar flipped to January and a chill in the air, the start of high school soccer season must be here. And for the Highland Park boys and girls, that means opening a new year with the annual HP Classic tournament.

This year’s event will include six boys teams and six girls teams, playing a round-robin schedule from Thursday through Saturday at Highlander Stadium. Each team will play one game each day.

Besides the host teams, the boys field includes Adamson, Argyle, El Paso Coronado, Sunset, and the International Leadership of Texas charter school. The girls side includes a group of top teams from around the state such as Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis, Mansfield Lake Ridge, and Katy Seven Lakes.

A complete schedule follows the jump. Bundle up and enjoy!

HP CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

(at Highlander Stadium)

BOYS SCHEDULE

Thursday’s games

Highland Park vs. Sunset, 10 a.m.

Adamson vs. ILT, noon

Argyle vs. El Paso Coronado, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Sunset vs. ILT, noon

Adamson vs. El Paso Coronado, 2 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Argyle, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Sunset vs. El Paso Coronado, 2 p.m.

Highland Park vs. ILT, 4 p.m.

Adamson vs. Argyle, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SCHEDULE

Thursday’s games

Highland Park vs. Lake Travis, 2 p.m.

Austin vs. Katy Seven Lakes, 4 p.m.

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Cedar Park, 6 p.m.

Friday’s games

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Austin, 10 a.m.

Highland Park vs. Cedar Park, 4 p.m.

Lake Travis vs. Katy Seven Lakes, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Austin vs. Cedar Park, 8 a.m.

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Lake Travis, 10 a.m.

Highland Park vs. Katy Seven Lakes, noon