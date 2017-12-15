HP Clay Target Team Finishes Year

The Highland Park clay target team turned in a solid performance in its final fall tournament on Dec. 9 at the Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds in Decatur.

HP’s Matthew Weyman placed 17th in the varsity division, while Thatcher Hagen was 13th in the JV division. The event featured 17 teams with more than 230 competitors.

Top 10 finishers for the Scots included Nick Swartzendruber (Intermediate Advanced division) Hays McNeil (Intermediate Advanced), Ford Manley (Intermediate Entry) and Avery White (Ladies Intermediate Entry).

HP will next compete at the Winter Skeet and Sporting Clays Classic on Jan. 20 in Waxahachie.