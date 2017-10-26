HP Could Clinch Playoff Spot This Week

As another successful regular season winds down, Highland Park can start checking off its accomplishments.

The defending Class 5A Division I state champions could clinch another playoff berth with a victory on Friday against Forney at Highlander Stadium. Next week, the Scots could wrap up their latest District 15-5A title.

HP already has defeated all of the other postseason contenders in 15-5A. Their final three opponents have a combined league record of 2-10.

The Scots (6-1, 4-0) extended their winning streak to six games with a 28-9 thumping of Mesquite Poteet last week in arguably the team’s best defensive performance of the season.

Against the Pirates, HP compensated for season highs in turnovers and penalty yards by limiting Poteet after halftime to 75 total yards and no points.

Meanwhile, John Stephen Jones accounted for three touchdowns, Paxton Alexander accounted for 157 all-purpose yards and two scores, and Cade Saustad made some clutch third-down catches.

Slowing down the Scots could prove difficult for the Jackrabbits (2-5, 1-3), who allowed a combined 124 points in consecutive lopsided losses to Lovejoy and West Mesquite.

The Rabbits are led on offense by dual-threat quarterback Devon Rideaux, a dynamic athlete who has eight rushing touchdowns and six passing touchdowns this season. He tallied more than 250 yards on the ground last week.