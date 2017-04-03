HP Cruises to Sweep of Wranglers

A couple of games against West Mesquite provided a timely jump-start for the Highland Park bats last week.

The Scots earned a 10-3 road over the Wranglers on March 28 at Tillery Field, then posted a 14-0 shutout on Friday at Scotland Yard to extend their District 15-5A winning streak to four games.

HP rested its top two pitchers against the last-place team in the league, as Clayton Rejebian picked up the Tuesday win and Jeff Innmon allowed just one hit in the home victory. William Adair was the top hitter during the week.

The Scots (13-9, 5-1) next face another struggling foe, Mesquite Poteet, with a home game on Tuesday night followed by a Friday afternoon contest at Copeland Field in Mesquite.