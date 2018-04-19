HP Drops to Third Place in 15-5A

Highland Park remains in the thick of the playoff picture in District 15-5A despite suffering consecutive road losses to Forney and Royse City.

The Sots (12-13, 8-3) dropped out of the top spot in the standings during a 4-0 loss to the Jackrabbits on April 14 during which Forney’s Mason Englert threw a no-hitter. That defeat also snapped HP’s seven-game winning streak in district play, which included a 2-1 victory over Forney two days earlier.

On Tuesday, the Scots couldn’t take advantage of five Royse City errors during a 6-5 loss. It was the seventh game for HP in 15-5A play decided by two runs or fewer.

HP will look to regroup on Friday when it hosts the Bulldogs, followed by a nonconference road game against Waco Midway on Saturday. The regular season wraps up next week with two games against district leader Wylie East.