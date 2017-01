In a seesaw game, Highland Park suffered its fourth straight loss 5-4 against Plano on Thursday in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

The Scots (1-12) held a 38-26 edge in shots on goal but Plano broke a 3-3 tie with two goals in a five-minute span early in the third period. Goal-scorers for the Scots included Nick Lazzaro, Jack Bush, Joseph Reynolds, and Rahul Maganti.

Next up, the Scots will face Frisco on Jan. 26 at Dr Pepper StarCenter in Plano.