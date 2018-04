Highland Park followed up five consecutive losses with two straight wins nearing the midway point of the District 15-5A schedule.

The Lady Scots (10-13, 4-2) earned a 49-46 victory over Forney on Jan. 5 behind 20 points from Mary Warriner Kemp, then surged to a 54-43 road win against Royse City on Tuesday, with Ashley Turner tallying a game-high 22 points.

HP will wrap up the first half of the league schedule on Friday with a home game against Wylie East.