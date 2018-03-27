HP Girls Defend Title at Tracy Wills Invite

Highland Park successfully defended its home track by winning the team title at the annual Tracy Wills Invitational on Saturday at Germany Park.

The Lady Scots held off Allen in the standings, with several individual event winners including Morgan Thompson (discus), Olivia Briggs (triple jump), Sophia Oliai (3,200), Ella Patterson (400), and Olivia Conner (300 hurdles). HP also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

This weekend, the Lady Scots will send 13 athletes to compete at the Texas Relays in Austin. HP will have teams in the 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, and distance medley relay. HP also will send a squad to the Mesquite ISD Invitational on Thursday at Hanby Stadium.