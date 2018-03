Highland Park scored an impressive runner-up finish in the team standings at the Pine Tree Invitational tournament on March 24 in Longview.

Lily Nichol placed fourth individually for the Lady Scots. The squad also included Mia Clark, Mary Pat Green, Katie Laird, and Val McWilliams.

It was the final tuneup for HP prior to the District 15-5A tournament, which is slated for Monday and Tuesday at Rockwall Golf Club.