HP Girls Primed for Another Playoff Run

With the regular season winding down, Highland Park appears to be in business mode when it comes to defending its Class 5A state championship.

The undefeated Lady Scots (20-0-1, 13-0) posted their fourth consecutive shutout on Tuesday with a 6-0 drubbing of Royse City. Frances Ann Matise and Presley Echols each scored twice for HP.

The Lady Scots, who have already clinched the District 15-5A title and top postseason seed, will close out the regular season on Friday at home against Wylie East. The playoffs will get underway on March 29.