HP Girls Slip Past Heath at HP Invitational
The Highland Park girls successfully defended their home turf by winning the team title at the HP Invitational meet on Feb. 21.
The Lady Scots narrowly held off Rockwall-Heath for the trophy behind the sophomore tandem of Tatum Meeks and Lily Overton.
Meeks won the all-around and balance beam, and placed second on vault and uneven bars. Overton claimed first place on bars and second in the all-around and on beam.
Next up, HP will compete in the Rudder Invitational on March 3 in Bryan.