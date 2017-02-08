HP Girls to Meet Pine Tree in Playoffs

Highland Park’s postseason run in girls basketball will start Monday with a Class 5A Region II bi-district game against Longview Pine Tree. It will start at 6 p.m. in Wills Point.

The Lady Scots (22-8) lost a coin flip with Wylie East for the top seed in District 15-5A after the two teams finished tied atop the regular-season standings. The Lady Raiders ended HP’s 13-game winning streak in league play with a 51-30 victory on Tuesday.

So the Lady Scots will face the Lady Pirates (18-11), who finished third in District 16-5A. If they win, a matchup with state-ranked The Colony likely would await in the area round. Last season, HP fell to Skyline in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.