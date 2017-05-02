HP Gymnasts Finish Strong at State Meet

Highland Park finished sixth in the girls team standings and 10th in the boys team standings on Saturday at the Texas High School Gymnastics Championships in Odessa.

Tatum Meeks paced the Lady Scots by placing seventh in the all-around competition at the two-day meet. She was sixth on uneven bars, while teammate Lily Overton took seventh on floor exercise and ninth on uneven bars.

On the boys side, Adam Elahmadi paced HP with an impressive fourth-place showing in the all-around standings. He was second on rings, fourth on parallel bars, fifth on pommel horse and horizontal bar, and ninth on floor and vault.