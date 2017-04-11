HP Gymnasts Flying High Into Regionals

Highland Park gymnasts will carry plenty of momentum into their regional meet, which the Scots will host on April 12-13. The HP boys and girls each won team titles at the district meet on March 23 in Irving.

Adam Elahmadi claimed three individual gold medals for the boys, winning on pommel horse, horizontal bar, and rings. Marshall McIlyar was the even champion on parallel bars, and placed third on pommel horse, rings, and high bar. A.J. Chapman placed second on floor exercise and vault. Also taking bronze medals were Etienne Black (vault) and Thomas Jones (floor).

On the girls side, the Lady Scots swept the podium in the all-around competition, with Lily Overton earning gold, followed by Tatum Meeks and Allison Walters. Overton won event titles on balance beam and floor, while Meeks was first on vault and uneven bars.

The Region I meet also will include competitors from Garland ISD, Irving ISD, Richardson ISD, and Rockwall ISD. The top finishers in each event will qualify for the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association state championship meet on April 28-29 in Odessa.