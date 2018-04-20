HP Gymnasts Qualify for State Meet

The Highland Park girls are headed to the Texas State High School Gymnastics Championships after a third-place finish in the team standings at regionals.

The strong performance by the Lady Scots at the regional meet this week means HP will take its entire team to the state meet on April 27-28 at Rockwall-Heath.

Tatum Meeks led the Lady Scots with a regional title on balance beam in addition to runner-up finishes on vault and uneven bars. That also placed her second in the all-around competition.

Lily Overton was fifth in the all-around, third on beam, and fourth on floor exercise. Allison Walters came in seventh on vault.

All postseason meets are two days, consisting of compulsory routines on the first day and optional routines on the second day. The scores are added to determine final standings.