HP Gymnasts Sweep District Titles

Highland Park’s boys and girls each claimed team titles at their recent district gymnastics meet, qualifying full squads for the regional meet on April 16-17 in Rockwall.

Lily Overton was the girls all-around district champion, while also winning individual event titles on balance beam and floor exercise. She was runner-up on uneven bars and third on vault.

Tatum Meeks took gold medals on bars and vault to complete a sweep for the Lady Scots. She placed second in the all-around standings and third on beam.

HP’s Allison Walters finished on the podium in all four events, and was third in the all-around competition. Katherine Downing was the runner-up on floor.

On the boys side, Adam Elahmadi earned the all-around title to lead the way for the Scots.

Each of the postseason meets are two days, combining Day 1 compulsory and Day 2 optional scores on each event.