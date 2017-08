Both Highland Park cross country teams will open the season on Saturday at the annual Greenhill Six-Mile Relay at Norbuck Park.

The HP girls will compete on each of the next seven Saturdays in preparation for the District 15-5A meet on Oct. 12 in McKinney. On the boys side, the Scots will follow a similar schedule, although some regular-season meets will be in different locations.

HP’s teams will compete together on Sept. 2 in Denton, Sept. 23 in McKinney, and Sept. 30 in Round Rock.