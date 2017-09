The Highland Park field hockey team will play their annual “pink-out” game for breast cancer awareness at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Snyder Stadium at Parish Episcopal School.

The game will feature a halftime show with a performance by the Parish band, cheerleaders, and mascot. Admission is free, and wearing pink is encouraged.

The game will come in the middle of a busy week for the Lady Scots, who also will play at Hockaday on Oct. 2 and at Greenhill on Oct. 6.