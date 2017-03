Highland Park came back from its trip to North Carolina with two victories and one loss against top competition from the East Coast.

The Scots (5-1) earned a 13-8 win over Cape Henry Collegiate (Va.) and a 14-11 win over Northwest Guilford (N.C.). They concluded the road trip with a 13-5 loss to McDonogh (Md.).

HP will return to action with a pair of road games next week, on March 21 against Keller and March 24 against Plano West.