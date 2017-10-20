HP Quarterback Receives Ford Player of the Week Trophy

What young man wouldn’t be thrilled to play in his grandfather’s backyard? But, when your grandfather is Jerry Jones and that yard is in AT&T Stadium, it becomes that much more special.

Highland Park quarterback John Stephen Jones received the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week trophy for his talents on and off the field.

In last week’s 63-42 win over unbeaten North Forney, he completed 17 of 25 passes for 364 yards and four TDs as the Scots pulled away (it was 35-28 at halftime) in the second half for their fourth straight win. Except for a 30-second drive to end the first half and a couple of kneel-downs in the second half, HP scored on nine straight possessions.

At the mid-point of the regular season, John Stephen has completed 87 of 132 passes for 1,490 yards and 19 TDs, well on his way to a 4,000+ yard season.

His 3.626 GPA has him considering Ivy League or Power 5 programs after high school.

In addition to reading to elementary school students, he is active in bible studies at Highland Park United Methodist Church and the Voice of Hope, a summer camp program for underprivileged youth.

“John Stephen is one of the top quarterbacks I’ve coached at Highland Park,” said Head Coach Randy Allen. “He’s only the fourth QB in the school’s long tradition to lead the team to the state championship. He is a strong leader and sets an example as a team player, a tenacious competitor, and a playmaker.”

Each week for 11 weeks, six players – one from each division – is named Player of the Week. Six of the Players of the Week go on to receive the Player of the Year designation.