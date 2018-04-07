HP Rallies Past Centennial in OT

RICHARDSON — Even Mother Nature can’t seem to slow down Highland Park in its quest to repeat as Class 5A state champions.

After a lightning delay of almost three hours, followed by a drastic change in conditions, the Lady Scots surged to a 4-2 overtime victory over Frisco Centennial in a Region II quarterfinal on Friday.

Rachel Wasserman scored the game-winning goal on a deflection during the first of two 10-minute extra periods, with a favorable wind. Then she provided insurance with another tally in the second overtime session, after the teams changed ends.

“We’ve been tested at different times, but not like this,” said HP head coach Stewart Brown, whose team surrendered two goals for the first time this season. “We had to play at a very high level to go through.”

HP remains unbeaten and advances to meet Midlothian in the regional semifinals on April 13 at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. Midlothian earned a shootout win over Crowley on Friday.

The Lady Scots led 1-0, thanks to an early Presley Echols goal, when the game was stopped midway through the first half. By the time the action resumed, they suddenly had a stiff north breeze at their back, and the temperature had dropped almost 20 degrees.

“We started the game really well and got into a good rhythm,” Brown said. “The weather broke for us at a bad time.”

Despite going against that same wind, the Lady Titans tied the game when Jenna Bartels found the back of the net just a minute after the restart. It was the first goal allowed by HP since Feb. 27 against North Forney.

Bartels added a goal five minutes after halftime, forcing the Lady Scots (24-0-1) to rally for the first time all season. And the shifting wind put quality scoring opportunities at a premium.

Still, despite trailing for most of the second half, HP was resilient. There were a few near misses before Frances Ann Matise tallied the equalizer on a rebound inside the box with 8:06 remaining. The Lady Scots never lost momentum after that.

“We kind of clicked into gear,” Brown said. “Once we got to overtime, we had confidence we were going to pull through.”