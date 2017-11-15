HP Scot Classic Tips Off Thursday

Basketball fans in the Park Cities can get their fill of early-season hoops this week, with the tip-off of the annual HP Scot Classic tournament.

The field will include six boys teams and 12 girls teams playing Thursday through Saturday at Highland Park High School and Highland Park Middle School. Boys teams will play four games apiece, while girls teams will play at least three times.

The boys field includes Dallas-area powers Midlothian and Rowlett, along with HP, Trinity Christian, Lake Highlands, and Home School Athletic Association.

The Scots (1-0) will start tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Lake Highlands. HP opened the season with a 90-81 win over South Oak Cliff on Tuesday behind 20 points apiece from Cade Wagner and Preston Landes.

On the girls side, HP will be joined in bracket play by Garland, Grand Prairie, Garland Naaman Forest, Richardson Berkner, ESD, Trinity Christian, W.T. White, Conrad, HSAA, and Dallas Thunder. The Highland Park JV team also will compete.

After falling to Bishop Lynch 83-36 on Monday, the Lady Scots will look for their first win of the season when they face W.T. White in the opening round at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The boys championship game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, with the girls to follow.

HP SCOT CLASSIC SCHEDULE

All games in the HPHS main gym unless otherwise indicated.

BOYS GAMES

Thursday’s games

Rowlett vs. Trinity Christian, 4:30 p.m.

HSAA vs. Midlothian, 6 p.m. (HPMS)

Highland Park vs. Lake Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Highland Park vs. HSAA, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Highlands vs. Trinity Christian, 6 p.m. (HPMS)

Midlothian vs. Rowlett, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Lake Highlands vs. Midlothian, 9 a.m.

HSAA vs. Rowlett, 9 a.m. (North Gym)

Highland Park vs. Trinity Christian, 9 a.m. (HPMS)

Fifth-place game, noon (HPMS)

Third-place game, noon

Championship game, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GAMES

Thursday’s games

Highland Park JV vs. Garland, 4:30 p.m. (HPMS)

Dallas Thunder vs. Garland Naaman Forest, 4:30 p.m. (North Gym)

Highland Park vs. W.T. White, 6 p.m.

Conrad vs. Grand Prairie, 6 p.m. (North Gym)

HSAA vs. Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m. (HPMS)

ESD vs. Richardson Berkner, 7:30 p.m. (North Gym)

NOTE: Bracket play games for girls will continue Friday and Saturday in all three gyms.