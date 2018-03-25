HP Senior Earns MVP Honors in 15-5A

Highland Park senior guard Will Enzor was named the District 15-5A most valuable player during recent all-district balloting by league coaches. The award is based on regular-season performance.

Enzor was the top scorer during district play for the Scots, who posted a runner-up finish and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.

HP had three other players earn first-team all-district recognition, including seniors Alex Staffaroni and Cade Wagner, and junior Finn Corwin. Dillon Powell made the second team, and Reilly Seebold earned honorable mention accolades.