HP Soccer Squads Top Wranglers

Highland Park broke the double-digit barrier for the first time this season during a 10-0 shutout of West Mesquite on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (9-0, 3-0) remained undefeated this season behind hat tricks from Rachel Wasserman and Riley Malone. Presley Echols added a pair of goals, while Natalie Dargene and Frances Ann Matise also scored.

HP has outscored its three opponents in District 15-5A by a combined 21-0 heading into Friday’s game at Mesquite Poteet.

In boys action, HP scored a key shootout win over West Mesquite on Tuesday. The game was tied 2-2 in regulation, with Duncan James scoring both goals for the Scots (6-2-1, 2-1). HP will host Poteet on Friday.