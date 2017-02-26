HP Sophomore Earns State Title

Aidan Conner never lost a match to a wrestler at the Class 5A level all season, and on Saturday he proved his supremacy in the 195-pound weight class at the UIL state tournament.

The Highland Park sophomore capped a sensational season with a championship when he outlasted Joshua Molinar of El Paso Eastlake in the title match at the Berry Center in suburban Houston.

Conner won a 9-6 decision over Molinar, who was previously unbeaten, to finish the season with a 62-1 individual record. Earlier in the tournament, Conner pinned his first two opponents before scoring a 2-0 decision over Azle’s Seth Bell in the semifinals.

Elsewhere at the state tournament, HP’s Caleb Kimzey won two of four matches at 145 pounds. Jeremy Hanes lost both of his matches at 220 pounds.