HP to Grapple With Scot Super Six

As the wrestling season reaches the home stretch, Highland Park will host the annual Scot Super Six duals this weekend.

The Scots will face five teams over two days as part of the event. On Friday, HP will host Arlington Martin and Weatherford. And on Saturday, the Scots will meet Skyline, Wylie, and Frisco Independence.

The schedule will ramp up considerably for the Scots prior to the District 9-5A tournament on Feb. 9. They will host the HP Duals on Jan. 27-28, followed by a dual against Rockwall on Feb. 2 and a quad meet on Feb. 4.