HP to Host Wrestling, Powerlifting Meets

Highland Park will host both the District 9-5A wrestling tournament and the Scot Classic powerlifting meet on Thursday.

The wrestling action gets underway at 9 a.m., while powerlifting is set for a 5 p.m. start. It will be the only home meet of the season for the HP lifters.

On the mat, the Scots will have an opportunity to qualify wrestlers for the Class 5A Region III tournament on Feb. 17-18 in Bryan. The state tournament is slated for the following weekend in suburban Houston.