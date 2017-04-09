HP to Meet Boerne Champion in Semis

Highland Park will continue its quest for an undefeated season and a state championship when it faces Boerne Champion in the Class 5A state semifinals on Thursday in Georgetown.

The Lady Scots (25-0) and Lady Chargers (16-8-2) will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The winner will face either Aledo or Leander Rouse for the state title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

HP rallied to beat Prosper 2-1 in the Region II final on Saturday behind two goals from freshman Presley Echols. The Lady Scots, who were the runner-up in Class 6A last season, are making their third straight trip to state. They last won the 4A crown in 2012.

Champion upset District 26-5A rival San Antonio Alamo Heights in the Region IV final on Saturday. The Lady Chargers have scored 18 goals in their five postseason games.