HP to Meet Familiar Foes at State

Highland Park will take a 12-game winning streak all the way to the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament.

The Scots (15-3) earn a hard-fought regional championship over the weekend to advance to the state semifinals, where they will meet The Woodlands on Saturday in Round Rock.

HP won a road game against the Highlanders 5-4 on April 7. The winner of Saturday’s rematch will face either St. Mark’s or ESD — two other foes plenty familiar to the Scots — in the championship game on May 13.

In the regional tournament in suburban Houston, the Scots rolled past Kingwood 20-4 in the first round before holding off Austin Westlake 9-8 in the final. Cooper Kneese scored the tiebreaking goal in the fourth quarter to keep HP’s season alive.