HP to Stay in Class 5A Through 2020

Here’s another athletics tradition that will be sticking around at Highland Park for at least two more years — the Scots will be one of the largest teams in the state’s second-largest classification.

On Wednesday, the UIL announced enrollment cutoff figures for its next round of district realignment covering 2018 through 2020. And, just barely, the Scots will remain in Class 5A.

HP submitted to the state an enrollment figure of 2,180, which is 10 students below the 5A-6A dividing line of 2,190. That means the Scots will be slotted into a new 5A district when results of the biennial realignment process are completed on Feb. 1. The new district will take effect next fall.

Although the Scots have fallen on the favorable side of the reclassification fence many times before, one rule change could level the playing field for opponents in the next cycle. Class 5A will be divided into two divisions at the realignment stage — instead of just for the football playoffs. That means the Scots will be in 5A Division I, which will comprise 126 schools statewide with enrollments between 1,840 and 2,189 students.

Other schools from the Dallas area in that classification (and potential district opponents) are expected to include Bryan Adams, Sunset, Samuell, Woodrow Wilson, Carrollton Newman Smith, Carrollton R.L. Turner, Carrollton Creekview, several Frisco ISD schools, Lancaster, The Colony, Little Elm, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Timberview, Grapevine, Colleyville Heritage, Denton, Denton Ryan, West Mesquite, Mesquite Poteet, McKinney North, and Wylie East.

Four of HP’s current foes in District 15-5A — Forney, Lovejoy, North Forney, and Royse City — will be in 5A Division II beginning next fall.

The Scots spent two seasons at the Class 6A level before dropping back to 5A in 2016. HP went on to claim the 5A Division I state title last year, in addition to championships in girls soccer, team tennis, boys swimming, and boys golf.